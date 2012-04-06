* Operation likely to begin end of next week-source
* Conditions on platform meet safety requirements-Total
* Work on drilling relief wells will continue in parallel
By Muriel Boselli
PARIS, April 6 French oil major Total
said it would pump mud into a well to stop a gas leak at its
Elgin platform in the North Sea, after a reconnaissance team
found that conditions were safe enough to allow the operation.
Operations to inject mud into the well before plugging it
are likely to start at the end of next week and last several
days, a source close to the matter said.
"The reconnaissance mission to the Elgin complex by a team
of Total experts and specialist contractors has confirmed that
planning for a well intervention operation to bring the leaking
G4 well under control can continue as planned," Total said in a
statement on Friday.
The leak is spewing an estimated 200,000 cubic metres of
natural gas into the air per day, forming a highly explosive
cloud around the platform. Workers on the platform were
evacuated when the leak was first reported on March 25.
The reconnaissance team of experts was flown in by
helicopter and found no presence of gas on the main platform,
which houses workers' living quarters, and no gas on the
90-metre bridge that connects to the production platform, where
the wellhead has been leaking.
The structural condition of the platform was found to be
unchanged since the complex was evacuated, Total added.
The team of experts will now give Total management a
detailed debriefing, enabling them to further develop plans for
the well intervention.
The French company, meanwhile, is still planning to carry
out a parallel operation of drilling of two relief wells, a
longer and more expensive option that could take up to six
months.
The leak began after pressure rose in a well that had
earlier been capped.
Total has said the leak is costing it $2.5 million a day so
far, and it stock has dropped by almost 7 percent since the leak
was reported, knocking billions of euros off its outstanding
share value.
The crew of eight aboard the helicopter was a mix of staff
from Total and Houston-based Wild Well Control.
Firefighters and engineers from the Houston-based company
are experts at disasters such as oil rig explosions and have
been dubbed "Hellfighters" by Hollywood.
The UK North Sea's dwindling oil and gas reserves are
pushing companies to tap unstable reservoirs at high pressure
and extreme heat, while safety checks and maintenance are behind
schedule, a North Sea rig auditor who works for the industry
told Reuters.
(editing by Jane Baird)