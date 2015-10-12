SHANGHAI Oct 12 Eli Lilly and Co has
expanded a tie-up up with China-based biopharmaceutical company
Innovent Biologics Inc to develop cancer treatments for the
fast-growing Chinese market, the two companies said in a joint
statement on Monday.
The U.S. drugmaker, which first announced the tie-up earlier
this year, said the two companies would work together to develop
and commercialise up to three cancer treatments over the next
decade for the Chinese and global markets.
Innovent could receive extra payments of up to $1 billion if
the cancer products hit certain development, regulatory and
sales targets, the statement said.
China is seeing a sharp rise in cancer cases, with around 3
million cases of cancer each year and around 2 million deaths,
according to a statement from the country's National Health and
Family Planning Commission in September.
Hospital cancer drug raked in sales of about 52 billion yuan
($8.23 billion) in 2014, making it the fourth-largest drug
segment in the country, with international firms holding just
over a third of the market, according to Deutsche Bank.
The companies said in March Innovent would receive an
upfront fee of $56 million.
($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by
Anand Basu)