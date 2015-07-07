July 7 Eli Lilly & Co.'s experimental
lung cancer drug necitumumab improved overall survival by an
average of 1.6 months but also increased the risk of sometimes
fatal blood clots according to a preliminary review by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA's review was posted on its website on Tuesday ahead
of July 9 meeting of outside experts who will discuss the drug
and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA usually
follows the advice of its advisory panels.
Necitumumab is a second-generation monoclonal antibody for
patients with stage IV squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
In a 1,093-patient clinical trial patients who received
necitumumab together with the chemotherapy drugs gemcitabine and
cisplatin survived an average of 11.5 months compared with 9.9
months for patients who received gemcitabine and cisplatin
alone.
Analysts on average expect the drug, if approved, to
generate annual sales of $582 million by 2020, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)