RPT-With new phone due, Samsung dials down on safety message
* Co. opting not to remind buyers about Note 7 issue - brand expert
Nov 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Eli Lilly & Co's cancer treatment, Portrazza, in combination with two forms of chemotherapy to treat patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
The treatment carries a boxed warning, which flags potential fatal risks including cardiac arrest and sudden death. (1.usa.gov/1NbzJZ8) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Co. opting not to remind buyers about Note 7 issue - brand expert
NEW YORK, March 28 BlackRock Inc on Tuesday said it would overhaul its actively managed equities business, cutting jobs, dropping fees and relying more on computers to pick stocks in a move that highlights how difficult it has become for humans to beat the market.