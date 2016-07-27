July 27 Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday Chief Executive John Lechleiter would retire by the end of the year and would be succeeded by senior vice president David Ricks on January 1.

Lechleiter joined Lilly in 1979 as a senior organic chemist, and became the CEO in April 2008.

Lilly on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, fueled by newer drugs, and predicted average annual revenue growth of at least 5 percent through the end of the decade due to its growing roster of medicines.

The Indianapolis drugmaker's earnings growth resumed last year after three years of tumbling sales caused by competition from generic drugs. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)