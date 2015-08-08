Aug 7 Eli Lilly on Friday was cleared of
liability in the first trial involving claims that its
antidepressant Cymbalta caused severe withdrawal symptoms,
including suicidal thoughts and electric shock-like sensations,
the company said.
Eli Lily has been sued by roughly 250 plaintiffs who
say that the company downplayed warnings about symptoms that can
occur when patients quit the popular drug, which has annual
sales of about $3.9 billion. The trial this week on the lawsuit
filed by Claudia Herrera in federal court in California is the
first of four trials over Cymbalta withdrawal scheduled for this
month. The trial started on Tuesday, and the jury returned its
verdict on Friday.
"While Lilly is sympathetic to Ms. Herrera's conditions, we
are pleased with the jury's verdict," Lilly spokeswoman Celeste
Stanley said.
Lawyers for Herrera did not immediately return requests for
comment.
Cymbalta, part of a class of antidepressants known as
serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, was approved
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2004 to treat major
depressive disorder. Later, approval was expanded to include
generalized anxiety disorder and fibromyalgia.
Its label warns that 1 percent or more of users who
discontinue Cymbalta may experience symptoms like nausea,
irritability and insomnia, and that other symptoms such as
sensory disturbances and seizures have been reported.
Plaintiffs suing Lilly allege that withdrawal symptoms are
far more common, pointing to a 2005 analysis from the Journal of
Affective Disorders that found more than 44 percent of patients
reported at least one discontinuation symptom.
According to Herrera's lawsuit, she started taking Cymbalta
in 2006 for anxiety. When her doctor instructed her in 2012 to
ease off gradually, she said that she suffered electric-like
"zaps," anxiety, spasms and suicidal ideation, among other
symptoms.
Herrera accused Lilly of downplaying its warnings to make
the drug more marketable. Lilly said in court filings that it
gave sufficient warnings and that Herrera's doctor was aware of
the potential risks.
A similar case is set for trial in California starting on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)