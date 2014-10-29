Oct 29 Eli Lilly and Co and German
drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said they had revised the
structure of their diabetes alliance for some countries.
Under the alliance signed in 2011, the companies had agreed
to develop and market diabetes drugs together.
Boehringer and Eli Lilly said on Wednesday that they would
continue joint development and marketing of these drugs in 17
countries, including the United States.
These countries represent over 90 percent of the anticipated
market opportunity for these drugs, the companies said.
In the remaining countries, each company will exclusively
market the molecules it brought to the alliance.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)