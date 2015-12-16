Dec 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday approved Eli Lilly & Co's diabetes drug
Basaglar for all patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with
type 2 diabetes.
The drug, an injection known also as insulin glargine, is a
long-acting, man-made version of human insulin. It is the first
insulin product approved through a shortened review process
based on its similarity to an existing drug.
The FDA determined that Basaglar was sufficiently similar to
Sanofi SA's Lantus to justify approval based on the
safety and effectiveness of Lantus as well as certain
Basaglar-specific data.
In September Lilly entered a settlement agreement to resolve
patent litigation with Sanofi over Basaglar, allowing Lilly and
its partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, to launch Basaglar in the
United States in December 2016. The FDA tentatively approved
Basaglar in August 2014.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)