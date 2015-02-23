Feb 23 Eli Lilly and Co said it would
delay its application to market its once-daily diabetes
treatment, basal insulin peglispro, beyond the current quarter.
The delay stems from a need to generate additional data to
evaluate any potential effects on liver fat related to the
treatment in late-stage trials, Lilly said.
The company said it could not determine the length of the
delay until trial plans were developed, but it would likely
submit marketing applications for the drug with U.S. and
European regulators after 2016.
