Feb 23 Eli Lilly and Co said it would delay its application to market its once-daily diabetes treatment, basal insulin peglispro, beyond the current quarter.

The delay stems from a need to generate additional data to evaluate any potential effects on liver fat related to the treatment in late-stage trials, Lilly said.

The company said it could not determine the length of the delay until trial plans were developed, but it would likely submit marketing applications for the drug with U.S. and European regulators after 2016. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)