(Adds details)
Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved a drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co and
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc to improve blood sugar
control in type-2 diabetes patients, the companies said.
The drug, Glyxambi, is a once-daily tablet that combines
empagliflozin and linagliptin, commonly prescribed diabetes
medications which are manufactured by Lilly and privately held
Boehringer.
Empagliflozin prevents the kidney from reabsorbing glucose,
letting it go out through urine.
Linagliptin works by increasing hormones that stimulate the
liver to produce less glucose and those that help the pancreas
produce more insulin.
"Half of people with type-2 diabetes do not achieve
recommended blood sugar control, making new treatment options
more important than ever," Eli Lilly diabetes division vice
president Mike Mason said.
Boehringer and Lilly said in October they will continue to
jointly develop and market diabetes drugs in 17 countries,
including the United States. They had been partnering in more
than 50 countries since 2011.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)