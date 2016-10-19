UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Eli Lilly and Co's treatment for adults with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS).
Lilly's drug, Lartruvo, is approved for use with chemotherapy doxorubicin for the treatment of patients with STS who cannot be cured with radiation or surgery. (bit.ly/2e6JNrz)
STS are cancers that develop in muscles, fat, tendons or other soft tissues. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
