Jan 7 Eli Lilly and Co, which has been battered in the past three years by competition from generics, forecast 2015 revenue shy of Wall Street expectations.

The company's shares fell nearly 3 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The drugmaker expects sales of $20.3 billion to $20.8 billion for the year, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had estimated sales of about $20.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which is betting on its rejuvenated pipeline of drugs particularly for diabetes, oncology and animal health, forecast non-GAAP earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)