Jan 7 Eli Lilly and Co forecast 2015 earnings and revenue just shy of market expectations as the drugmaker looks to bounce back after the expiration of patents on some of its biggest sellers.

Lilly's sales started falling in late 2011 when its top-selling Zyprexa schizophrenia drug began facing competition from cheaper generics in the United States.

The company - touting "one of the strongest pipelines in our history" - said on Wednesday that its next phase of growth would be led by new diabetes and cancer drugs and the company's expanding animal health business.

Lilly, whose shares were little changed at $69.36 at midday, forecast 2015 sales of $20.3 billion-$20.8 billion, taking into account a $500 million impact from a strong dollar. Adjusted earnings were forecast at $3.10-$3.20 per share.

Analysts on average estimated earnings of $3.22 per share on sales of $20.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan said the "low" sales guidance may reflect more muted expectations for the company's existing drugs as well as some recent launches.

The Indianapolis-based company, which is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 30, reaffirmed its adjusted earnings forecast for 2014.

Lilly closed a deal to buy Novartis AG's animal health business for $5.4 billion earlier this month.

The transaction makes Lilly's Elanco unit the world's No. 2 animal-health group by revenue, up from No. 4.

Lilly said it expected to reduce operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to 50 percent or less by the end of 2018, compared with just under 75 percent in the latest quarter.

Despite a difficult 2014, Lilly's shares rose 35 percent, outperforming 14 percent jump in the ARCA Pharmaceutical index of large drugmakers. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Simon Jennings and Ted Kerr)