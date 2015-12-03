(Refiled to correct tense in paragraph 12)
By John Miller
ZURICH Dec 3 Eli Lilly's plan to close
a Swiss laboratory that conducts tests and experiments on live
animals has caused concerns by a local animal welfare group over
the fate of the facility's hundreds of dogs, cats and livestock.
The U.S.-based company said on Thursday it was working to
secure new owners for many of the animals as its Elanco animal
health company may shut the research centre in the Swiss town of
Saint-Aubin, about 25 kilometres (15.53 miles) southwest of the
Swiss capital of Berne.
But Julika Fitzi, a veterinarian and lawyer who works with
the group Swiss Animal Protection, worries many may be killed.
"We want to work closely with Elanco to find individual
places for as many of the animals as possible," Fitzi said
Thursday. "These animals have earned a future that includes more
than being killed."
Fitzi said the laboratory houses about 350 dogs, 170 cats,
280 sheep, cattle and pigs and about 200 mice, figures that Eli
Lilly didn't confirm, and she had been told by the company last
month it did not need her group's help in finding them new
homes.
The expected closure comes as Eli Lilly looks to concentrate
some of its Swiss research activities in Basel following its
acquisition of the animal health business of Novartis
earlier this year for $5.8 billion.
Its Saint-Aubin research and development facility has been
the site of bioanalytics and clinical pathology research, as
well as research and in-vitro screening work in relation to
animal parasites.
Elanco's spokeswoman Maria Zampaglione said on Thursday the
company will make a final decision on the Saint-Aubin research
site later this month.
She said that if it is closed the company's primary plan for
so-called "companion animals" such as cats and dogs would be
"transfer of ownership to other facilities and employee pet
owners."
"We have already identified the appropriate relocation
options for all livestock, companion animals and fish on the
site," Zampaglione told Reuters in an email.
What to do with animals used in research and testing which
are no longer needed due to age or the ending of a research
programme, is an issue for many companies.
European rival Bayer's animal health unit in
Germany says on its website that it placed 3,000 animals
including cats and dogs with adoptive owners after they were no
longer needed for research.
However, animal testing itself by companies and research
bodies such as universities remains a sensitive and
controversial issue.
In 2009 Novartis's then Chief Executive Daniel Vasella had
the front and rear of his Austrian holiday home doused with fuel
and set alight and a family grave desecrated by activists who
Vasella called "terrorists". Windows of Novartis employees' cars
were also smashed.
According to Switzerland's federal veterinary office, the
number of animals used in experiments in the country has fallen
to around 600,000, from 2 million in the 1980s.
Swiss law requires humane treatment of laboratory animals,
but isn't specific about what should happen to animals no longer
wanted.
"There are no requirements for what is done with the animals
after tests, except that they cannot be used two times in a very
stressful trial," said veterinary office spokeswoman Nathalie
Rochat.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)