Dec 13 Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that patients would get insulin products at discounted prices for purchases made via Blink Health mobile and web platforms, effective Jan. 1.

The disounts, to be provided in partnership with Express Scripts Holding Co, would reduce costs for people who pay full retail prices at pharmacies.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders had raised questions about the sky-rocketing prices of insulin in November.

"People are dying or getting sicker because they can't afford their insulin, just so Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk can make outrageous profits," he tweeted.

The discount program includes Lilly products such as Humalog, Basaglar and a long-acting biologic being introduced this month by Lilly and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim.

The Blink Health platform allows for the discount, once the customer provides detail on the form, dosage and quantity of the insulin required. Payments can be made online, and the prescriptions can be picked up virtually at any U.S. pharmacy, Lilly said.

Blink Health was previously used to provide discounts on generic prescription drugs only.

