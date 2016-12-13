Dec 13 Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday
that patients would get insulin products at discounted prices
for purchases made via Blink Health mobile and web platforms,
effective Jan. 1.
The disounts, to be provided in partnership with Express
Scripts Holding Co, would reduce costs for people who
pay full retail prices at pharmacies.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders had raised questions about the
sky-rocketing prices of insulin in November.
"People are dying or getting sicker because they can't
afford their insulin, just so Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk can
make outrageous profits," he tweeted.
The discount program includes Lilly products such as
Humalog, Basaglar and a long-acting biologic being introduced
this month by Lilly and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim.
The Blink Health platform allows for the discount, once the
customer provides detail on the form, dosage and quantity of the
insulin required. Payments can be made online, and the
prescriptions can be picked up virtually at any U.S. pharmacy,
Lilly said.
Blink Health was previously used to provide discounts on
generic prescription drugs only.
