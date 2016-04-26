April 26 Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday
reported sales above Wall Street expectations and slightly
raised its profit view for the full year, citing a tax benefit.
The U.S. drugmaker said it had net income of $440 million,
or 41 cents per share in the first quarter. That compared with
$530 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned 83 cents per share,
below the average analyst estimate of $0.85 per share compiled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It attributed the profit miss to the
impact of the stronger dollar.
Company revenue rose 5 percent to $4.87 billion, topping
Wall Street expectations of $4.82 billion.
