July 26 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 24.5 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by demand for its newer treatments for diabetes and cancer.

The 140-year-old U.S. drugmaker said its net income rose to $747.7 million, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $600.8 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.6 percent to $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)