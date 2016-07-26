BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 24.5 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by demand for its newer treatments for diabetes and cancer.
The 140-year-old U.S. drugmaker said its net income rose to $747.7 million, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $600.8 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8.6 percent to $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues