Sept 29 Eli Lilly and Co and Incyte Corp said a third late-stage study of their experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug met its main goal.

The drug, baricitinib, was more effective than the decades-old treatment methotrexate, after 24 weeks of treatment, in reducing signs and symptoms of the inflammatory disorder, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)