Oct 12 Eli Lilly and Co has stopped a
late-stage trial of its closely watched cholesterol treatment
after it proved ineffective, sending its stock down more than 9
percent and casting greater skepticism over the potentially
lucrative class of medicines.
The setback, announced by the company on Monday, also hit
shares of Merck & Co Inc, which is now the only major
drugmaker still moving aggressively ahead with a member of the
novel family of drugs called CETP inhibitors.
"Today's news is a negative for Lilly and we anticipate that
investors will also likely read across negatively for Merck,"
Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a research note.
Merck stock fell as much as 2.5 percent.
Lilly's drug evacetrapib, like rival CETP inhibitors, is
meant to sharply raise "good" HDL cholesterol while cutting
levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol. Current cholesterol fighters
called statins, such as Pfizer Inc's Lipitor, prevent
artery-clogging by slashing LDL levels, but have little impact
on heart-protective HDL.
Lilly said it stopped the evacetrapib study on the
recommendation of an independent data-monitoring committee,
which cited insufficient efficacy of the drug. The study was not
stopped due to safety concerns, Lilly added.
Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Holford had been counting on
evacetrapib to be approved in 2017 and generate eventual annual
sales of $5 billion for Lilly. He now expects no sales from the
drug, even though Lilly will continue to test it in smaller
ongoing studies.
Pfizer's CETP inhibitor, torcetrapib, was scrapped in 2006
after being linked to deaths in a large $800 million study,
dashing the company's hopes it would be approved and generate
annual sales of over $10 billion. A second CETP inhibitor, Roche
Holding AG's dalcetrapib, was ditched in 2012 due to
lack of benefit.
Merck is conducting a late-stage trial of its candidate,
anacetrapib, that is expected to conclude in 2017.
In mid-stage studies, the Merck drug raised HDL levels by a
whopping 138 percent, while cutting LDL by 40 percent. But the
big question is whether it will safely reduce deaths, heart
attacks and strokes - goals that have eluded its rivals.
Analysts said Merck's drug is the only major remaining CETP
inhibitor and remains a potential strong competitor to two
recently approved cholesterol drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors that
can slash LDL levels 60 percent beyond reductions seen with
statins alone.
The PCSK9 inhibitors are Praluent from Regeneron Inc
and Sanofi, and Repatha from Amgen Inc
, both deemed potential blockbusters.
Indianapolis-based Lilly is conducting no other late-stage
trials of cardiovascular drugs, one of its seven key areas.
Lilly said it will take a charge of up to $90 million, or 5
cents per share, in its fourth quarter due to the setback.
Lilly shares were down 8 percent to $79.22 on the New York
Stock Exchange. Merck shares were down 0.6 percent to $50.64 at
midday.
