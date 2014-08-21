(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to "Amgen Inc's" from "generic")

Aug 21 Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental psoriasis drug was found to be more effective in clearing skin than Amgen Inc's treatment and a placebo in late-stage studies.

Three studies evaluated the drug, ixekizumab, against Amgen's etanercept and a placebo, in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The most common form of psoriasis, plaque psoriasis, appears as raised, red patches covered with a silvery white buildup of dead skin cells.

Lilly said on Thursday it plans to submit ixekizumab to regulatory authorities in the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)