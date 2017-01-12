Jan 12 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of Eli Lilly & Co in a closely-watched patent case, saying a lower court judge correctly found Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and other companies liable for inducing the infringement of Lilly's lung cancer drug Alimta.

The decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals came in a case in which Lilly sought to block Teva and other defendants from launching generic versions of Alimta, one of its best-selling drugs, before patent protections fully expire in 2022. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)