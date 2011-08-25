* Drug branded as Trajenta

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 Drugmakers Boehringer-Ingelheim and Eli Lilly won approval from European regulators to market their type 2 diabetes drug linagliptin.

The drug branded as Trajenta in Europe and known as Tradjenta in the United States, was cleared by the European Commission when used in combination with an older generic drug called metformin while only certain patient groups can take the pill without metformin, the companies said in a joint statement.

Lilly in January agreed to initially pay 300 million euros ($432.3 million), plus potentially up to 625 million euros, depending on development progress for the right to co-develop two of Boehringer's experimental diabetes pills, linagliptin and BI10773.

That was part of Lilly's five-drug alliance with the unlisted German peer as the U.S drugmaker tries to revive its diabetes business after setbacks and help it manoeuvre past generic competition. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)