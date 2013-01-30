Jan 30 Eli Lilly and Co : * Medicare advisory panel, in vote, expresses skepticism brain-plaque imaging

imaging technique can affect patient outcomes * Panel members reviewing imaging technique involving PET scans of Eli lilly's

Amyvid imaging agent to detect brain plaque