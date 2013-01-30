BRIEF-Esperite secures external financing of up to 9 million euros
* Reg-Esperite secures external financing of up to 9 million euros to support its commercial activity and development of innovative technologies
Jan 30 Eli Lilly and Co : * Medicare advisory panel, in vote, expresses skepticism brain-plaque imaging
can change health outcomes in patients with early cognitive problems * Three members of medical advisory panel vote "low" confidence there is
adequate evidence PET imaging of brain beta amyloid changes health outcomes * Five panel members vote low-to-intermediate confidence imaging technique can
affect patient outcomes * Three panel members vote intermediate confidence imaging technique can affect
patient outcomes * One member of medical advisory panel votes higher confidence
imaging technique can affect patient outcomes * Panel members reviewing imaging technique involving PET scans of Eli lilly's
Amyvid imaging agent to detect brain plaque
March 8 DR Chip Biotechnology Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Thz9Ce Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)