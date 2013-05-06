May 6 Eli Lilly & Co's longtime Chief
Executive John Lechleiter will undergo surgery next Monday for a
dilated aorta, but is expected to make a full recovery from the
potentially dangerous condition and return to work this summer,
the drugmaker said on Monday.
Lilly Chief Financial Officer Derica Rice, 48, will assume
the additional role of acting CEO during Lechleiter's surgery
and recovery period, the Indianapolis drugmaker said.
Lechleiter, 59, had no symptoms of the condition, but
learned of it during recent unrelated medical testing, Lilly
said.
Rice and Lechleiter have worked closely together over the
past four years in formulating plans to revive Lilly's earnings
and sales after ongoing generic competition for some of its
biggest drugs, including its Zyprexa schizophrenia drug.
Many other large drugmakers have merged with another big
pharmaceuticals company in order to withstand their patent
cliffs. But Rice and Lechleiter have adamantly insisted that
Lilly will remain independent, and depend instead on a stream of
its future new drugs to put it back on its feet financially.