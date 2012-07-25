July 25 Eli Lilly and Co's quarterly
earnings beat Wall Street expectations, helped by surging growth
of its Cymbalta depression treatment, and the company raised its
2012 profit outlook, thanks to the favorable impact of a
stronger dollar.
The Indianapolis drugmaker, which is facing one of the
industry's biggest patent cliffs, said on Wednesday it earned
$924 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter. That
compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.07 per share in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned 83 cents per
share. Analysts, on average, expected 77 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of $5.6 billion slightly beat Wall Street
expectations of $5.59 billion.
