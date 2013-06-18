(Corrects headline to FDA studying, rather than Lilly)

June 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it was investigating deaths of two patients who died following injections with Eli Lilly and Co's long-acting treatment for schizophrenia, called Zyprexa Relprevv.

The agency said the patients died 3 to 4 days after receiving an appropriate dose of the medicine.

