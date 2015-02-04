Feb 4 A Cuban immigrant who pleaded guilty to
having a role in the theft of more than $50 million of
pharmaceuticals from an Eli Lilly and Co warehouse in
northern Connecticut was sentenced on Wednesday to 6-1/4 years
in prison.
Yosmany Nunez, 42, of Southwest Ranches, Florida, is the
first defendant to be sentenced among five who pleaded guilty
over the March 13, 2010 heist in Enfield, Connecticut, which
borders Massachusetts, federal prosecutors said.
Nunez, a Cuban citizen known as "El Gato," was sentenced by
U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven,
Connecticut.
The defendant had been detained since his arrest last April
17. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 5 to one count of transporting
stolen property.
Lawyers for Nunez did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. They had asked for leniency, telling the judge last
month that Nunez is more likely to be deported now that the
United States has taken steps to normalize relations with Cuba.
Federal prosecutors said the theft involved breaking into
the Lilly warehouse through the roof, and then loading thousands
of boxes of drugs onto a waiting tractor trailer that was later
driven to Florida and unloaded in the Miami area.
Authorities discovered some of the stolen drugs in October
2011, and announced several arrests the following May.
Among the pharmaceuticals stolen were the schizophrenia drug
Zyprexa, the anti-depressants Cymbalta and Prozac, and the
cancer treatment Gemzar.
The case is U.S. v. Nunez, U.S. District Court, District of
Connecticut, No. 12-cr-00040.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andrew
Hay)