April 16 Eli Lilly and Co said two
additional late-stage studies testing its experimental diabetes
drug dulaglutide met the main goal of reducing hemoglobin A1c
levels, a measure of blood sugar.
Along with positive results from three other late-stage
trials announced in October, the data will support a marketing
application for dulaglutide, Lilly said in a statement.
In the study named AWARD 2, the company said a 1.5 mg dose
of its drug proved superior to Sanofi's Lantus, at 52
weeks in type 2 diabetes patients, who are already on two other
diabetes drugs, metformin and glimeperide.
Dulaglutide also trumped insulin lispro, in combination with
Lantus, at 26 weeks of treatment in a study dubbed as AWARD 4,
Lilly said.
The company said the most frequently reported adverse events
were gastrointestinal.
In October, Lilly reported positive results of the other
three studies in which dulaglutide was compared with other
diabetes medications.
Lilly's shares closed at $56.49 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.