April 16 Eli Lilly and Co said two additional late-stage studies testing its experimental diabetes drug dulaglutide met the main goal of reducing hemoglobin A1c levels, a measure of blood sugar.

Along with positive results from three other late-stage trials announced in October, the data will support a marketing application for dulaglutide, Lilly said in a statement.

In the study named AWARD 2, the company said a 1.5 mg dose of its drug proved superior to Sanofi's Lantus, at 52 weeks in type 2 diabetes patients, who are already on two other diabetes drugs, metformin and glimeperide.

Dulaglutide also trumped insulin lispro, in combination with Lantus, at 26 weeks of treatment in a study dubbed as AWARD 4, Lilly said.

The company said the most frequently reported adverse events were gastrointestinal.

In October, Lilly reported positive results of the other three studies in which dulaglutide was compared with other diabetes medications.

Lilly's shares closed at $56.49 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.