May 26 French catering company Elior Group
reported 3.5 pct revenue growth and 5.8 pct growth in
core profit (EBITDA) for the first half of 2015/2016 fiscal
year, driven by a faster pace of growth in its concession
catering business and international operations.
First-half revenue came in at 2.92 billion euros, while core
profit was 216 million euros.
The company confirmed its full-year guidance, namely organic
growth of more than 3 pct, excluding the impact of voluntary
contract exits, an EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct and a
significant rise in reported earnings per share and adjusted
earnings per share.
Elior also announced on Friday the acquisition of Preferred
Meals, a U.S.-based provider of meals and snacks.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)