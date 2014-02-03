Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
PARIS Feb 3 British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners has selected banks to handle a stock market listing of French caterer Elior later this year, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
"To date, several banks have been selected to accompany Elior in an initial public offering (listing)," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding that the names of the banks could be made public in the coming days.
Charterhouse, which owns 62.4 percent of Elior, declined to comment. Elior also had no comment.
Elior, whose rivals include France's Sodexo and Britain's Compass, had estimated revenue of around 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in 2013.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co had been picked for the sale, which could value Elior at about 4 billion euros.
JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while HSBC Holdings could not be immediately reached for comment.
Charterhouse had looked at a potential sale of Elior last year.
Charterhouse bought Elior for 2.5 billion euros in 2006. Elior co-founder Robert Zolade has 24.7 percent, and Chequers Capital holds 7.8 percent. The remaining 5.2 percent is owned by other investors.
