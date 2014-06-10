(Adds details)
PARIS, June 10 Shares in Europe's third-largest
catering group, Elior, will be priced at 14.75 euros
in its stock market return on Wednesday, which would allow it to
raise at least 847 million euros ($1.15 billion) to cut debt and
fund expansion.
The firm, which competes with France's Sodexo and
Britain's Compass, priced its shares towards the bottom
of the indicated range of 14.35 to 17.50 euros per share, stock
market operator Euronext said on Tuesday.
The listing would give Elior a market value of 2.4 billion
euros. It will be one of largest new listings on the French
bourse this year along with Coface, the trade credit insurance
unit of French bank Natixis, IntercontinentalExchange
Group's Euronext, energy services group Spie and Atos
Worldline, the payment and transactions processing unit of IT
service group Atos.
Elior is selling 785 million euros worth of new shares and
62 million euros worth of shares from existing holders including
Charterhouse, Chequers, Bagatelle Investissement et
Management, Intermediate Capital Group and Sophia Global
Investment.
Elior shares will start trading at 0700 GMT on June 11 for
their return to the Paris bourse after an eight-year absence.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and
Pravin Char)