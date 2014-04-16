PARIS, April 16 Caterer Elior said it plans to list 30-35 percent of the company in its initial public offering planned for mid-June and that it will carry out a capital increase in an effort to cut debt.

The company added on Wednesday that it expected to achieve 3.5 percent annual organic sales growth in the period from 2015 to 2017. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)