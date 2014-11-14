Nov 14 Elior Participations SCA :

* Reports full year 2013-2014 consolidated revenue of 5,341 million euros, up by 6.5 pct

* Confirms its full year 2013-2014 profitability and leverage targets

* Full year 2013-2014 targets are EBITDA margin at about 8.4 pct of revenue and leverage ratio of less than 3.25x as at Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)