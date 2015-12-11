Dec 11 French catering group Elior said it beat the organic sales growth target it had set itself for the year to end Sept 2015 thanks to good performances by its international units, acquisitions and a positive foreign exchange impact.

Annual revenue rose 3 percent organically to 5.67 billion euros ($6.20 billion), beating the target of 2.5 pct.

Earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation rose 6.2 pct to 475 million euros, giving a stable margin of 8.4 pct of revenue.

For 2015/2016, Elior expects organic growth of over 3 pct, excluding voluntary contract withdrawals, an EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct and "significant" growth in earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share.

NOVEMBER ATTACKS HAVE LIMITED IMPACT

"These objectives are perfectly in line with the group's ambitions for 2020", said Elior's chief financial officer Olivier Dubois during a teleconference with journalists.

Asked to comment on the impact of the November attacks in Paris on sales, Dubois said they had had a "small negative impact" on November revenue, mainly from concession catering in museums and to a lesser extent in airports and railway stations.

"I believe that the impact will probably be around one million euros on concession revenue, which I think will be in part compensated for by higher revenue in contract catering", he added.

The first figures for December show a "gradual recovery" in the concessions business and "if this situation continues at its current level the impact on the quarter will be relatively neutral for revenue with perhaps a slight negative impact", said the chief financial officer.

($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Noelle Mennella, writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Andrew Callus)