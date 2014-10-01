Oct 1 Elior Participations SCA :

* Acquires Lexington in London and sells a non-strategic asset in Chile

* Says Areas Chile, an Areas subsidiary, has sold its 40 pct stake in Arcoprime - a joint venture set up in Chile with a local group, Copec

* Says Lexington deal will be accretive for Elior UK's EBIT margin as from 2015