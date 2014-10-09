Oct 9 Elisa Oyj :

* Says Elisa's ownership in Anvia Corporation on Oct. 9, 2014 is 23 pct of share capital and 25 pct of outstanding shares

* Says increase in Anvia's ownership does not effect neither Elisa's outlook for 2014 nor medium term targets

* Says transactions have no impact on Elisa's dividend payment capability