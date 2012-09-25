Sept 25 Elisa

* Issued and priced new Eurobond maturing in 2019

* The amount of the new bond is EUR 300 million and its reoffer interest rate is equivalent to 7 year Euro midswap rate 1,353% + 105 basis points.

* The interest coupon is 2.25% and issue price is 99.025%.

* The bond is issued under Elisa's EUR 1 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme.

* The Mandated Lead Managers for the bond issue are Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Danmark A/S.