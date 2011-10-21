HELSINKI Oct 21 Finnish telecom operator Elisa
reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter
profits on Friday as it gained more customers, and it said it
would pay out an extraordinary dividend of 0.40 euros per share.
July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 135 million euros ($185
million) from 127 million a year earlier, and beat all estimates
in a Reuters poll. The estimates varied between 126 million and
134 million euros.
The company reiterated is full-year outlook, saying revenue
and EBITDA excluding non-recurring items would likely improve
slightly from 2010.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
