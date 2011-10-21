HELSINKI Oct 21 Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profits on Friday as it gained more customers, and it said it would pay out an extraordinary dividend of 0.40 euros per share.

July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 135 million euros ($185 million) from 127 million a year earlier, and beat all estimates in a Reuters poll. The estimates varied between 126 million and 134 million euros.

The company reiterated is full-year outlook, saying revenue and EBITDA excluding non-recurring items would likely improve slightly from 2010. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)