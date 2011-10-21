* Q3 EBITDA 135 mln euros, vs forecasts 126-134 mln

* To pay additional 0.40 euro dividend

* Repeats sees 2011 sales, EBITDA slightly higher (Adds details, quote)

HELSINKI, Oct 21 Finnish telecom operator Elisa beat forecasts with a 6 percent rise in third-quarter profit after winning more customers, and it said it would pay an extraordinary dividend of 0.40 euro.

July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 135 million euros ($185 million). Estimates in a Reuters poll were in a 126-134 million euros range.

"The demand for mobile data services continued to grow rapidly, spurred by the high number of dongle and smartphone users," chief executive Veli-Matti Mattila said on Friday.

Elisa said it now has more than 4 million mobile subscriptions, more than 100,000 internet-based TV (IPTV) clients and its fixed line clientele grew almost 8,000.

The company reiterated its 2011 full-year outlook, saying revenue and EBITDA excluding non-recurring items would likely improve slightly from 2010.

Elisa said budget deficits and solvency issues in Europe have impacted the Finnish economy to some extent.

"Even though the Finnish economy is among the most stable in Europe, there are still risks inherent to the general economic development," the company said. ($1 = 0.730 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor)