Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Elisa Oyj :
* Says Q3 EBITDA 142 million euros versus 138 million euros
* Says Q3 revenue 384 million euros versus 395 million euros
* Says Q3 pretax profit 83 million euros versus 78 million euros
* Reuters POLL: ELISA Q3 revenue seen at 390 million euros, EBITDA at 141 million euros
* Says Q3 mobile ARPU was 15.9 euros (16.2 euros in previous quarter)
* Says full-year 2014 revenue is estimated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2013
* Says full-year 2014 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be slightly higher than in 2013
* Says full-year 2014 capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)