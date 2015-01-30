Jan 30 Elisa Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 386 million euros ($437.70 million) (Reuters poll: 391 million euros)

* Q4 EBITDA 125 million euros (Reuters poll: 129 million euros)

* Q4 pretax profit 63 million euros (Reuters poll: 68.9 million euros)

* Proposes dividend for 2014 of 1.32 euro per share (Reuters poll: 1.32 euros per share)

* Sees 2015 revenue to be at same level as in 2014

* Sees 2015 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, to be at same level as in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)