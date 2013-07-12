Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, July 12 Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit after cost cuts helped it offset the impact of price competition among Europe's mobile phone and internet service providers.
Elisa on Friday reported its second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were flat from a year earlier at 122 million euros ($159 million).
Analysts on average expected a fall to 117 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)