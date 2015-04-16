(Corrects offer for Anvia in paragraph 6 to 2,000 euros per share from 2 euros per share)

HELSINKI, April 16 Finland's largest mobile telecoms operator Elisa on Thursday said its quarterly core profit rose more than expected on the back of growing use of mobile data.

Elisa's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 129 million euros ($137 million) from 126 million a year ago, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 127 million in a Reuters poll.

However, Elisa said its mobile client base fell by 47,000 during the quarter due to the removal of passive subscriptions as well as its falling pre-paid base.

Shares in the company were up 3.5 percent at 0820 GMT.

"As a whole, the numbers were somewhat better than expected ... But we will not change our sell rating for the overpriced stock," Inderes Equity Research said in a note to investors.

On Wednesday, Elisa announced it would make a tender offer for the remaining shares of the country's fourth-biggest operator Anvia, but Anvia considered the 2,000 euro per share offer too low. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Mark Pottre)