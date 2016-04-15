HELSINKI, April 15 Elisa on Friday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter core operating profit, sending shares in Finland's largest telecoms company up 3.5 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 137 million euros ($154 million) beat the 134 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

"Earnings improved as a result of the growth of mobile service revenue, including sales of faster subscriptions," Chief Executive Veli-Matti Mattila told a news conference.

The company kept its outlook of flat profit growth for 2016, but analysts at Nordea and Inderes Equity Research said they expected Elisa to raise its guidance in the second half of the year.

The company has extended its tender offer to buy Anvia, Finland's fourth-biggest operator, until April 22.

($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Jason Neely)