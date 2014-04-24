* Q1 EBITDA 126 mln euros vs forecast 122 mln

* Repeats full-year guidance

* Shares up 3.5 pct (Adds analyst comment, share reaction)

HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish mobile operator Elisa said its first-quarter core profit rose more than expected, helped by cost cuts and less aggressive competition.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent from a year ago to 126 million euros ($174 million), ahead of the 122 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Shares in the company rose after the results and were up 3.5 percent at 20.85 euros by 0740 GMT.

Elisa repeated it expects its full-year EBITDA to be flat or slightly higher compared with 2013, guidance which analysts said could be lifted later this year.

"We see room for (an) EBITDA guidance upgrade post-Q2 report," Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said in a note.

Elisa chief executive Veli-Matti Mattila said he was satisfied with the results given the weak Finnish economy.

Mobile churn - the rate at which customers' change operators - decreased to 17.2 percent from 17.6 in the previous quarter, while the number of subscriptions increased by 21,400, it said.

($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Mark Potter)