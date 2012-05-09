* East London port to load handymaxes
* JV to market 2 mln T/yr of anthracite & thermal coal
* First shipment sold to Brazil for December delivery
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, May 9 South African coal miner Strategic
Natural Resources Plc (SNR) will open a new coal export
route using the East London port in the Eastern Cape when its
joint venture marketing firm begins shipments in December.
SNR has formed the joint venture company with Swiss-based
trader Trasteel to sell SNR's anthracite coal, the South African
firm said on Wednesday.
The joint venture, EliTra, will be owned in equal parts by
Trasteel and SNR's 74 percent-owned subsidiary Elitheni Coal Ltd
and will sell the output of SNR's Elitheni mine in the Eastern
Cape, far from the coal heartland of Witbank and the
privately-owned main export port of Richards Bay Coal Terminal
(RBCT) in Kwazulu Natal.
"This joint venture signals a strengthening of our
relationship with Trasteel," said David Nel, Chief Executive
Officer of SNR.
"We believe that this new, higher margin anthracite focus
will assist greater value creation for shareholders, while being
developed alongside a thermal coal business," he added.
Elitheni coal will be shipped from state-owned East London
port in handymax vessels commonly used to bring coal into Indian
ports because it cannot load bigger panamax or capesize ships.
EliTra, which has sold its first cargo of anthracite to a
major Brazilian importer for delivery in December, will focus on
the Brazilian and Indian markets, SNR said.
The anthracite to be sold by EliTra will form part of the 2
million tonnes of coal under the current Trasteel-SNR offtake
agreement.
SNR said it can achieve a higher price for its anthracite
than it would have by selling it as thermal coal under the
current offtake deal with Trasteel.
Because of this readjustment, the partners have agreed to
reschedule coal shipments to the latter part of this year,
instead of starting this summer.
Aside from its anthracite, SNR will continue to market 5,500
kc/kg thermal coal as part of the Trasteel deal.
NEW ENTRANTS
An announcement last year that SNR was seeking offtake deals
attracted interest from Indian importers in particular because
so many traders and end-users had focused their attention almost
exclusively on coal from Witbank and capacity at RBCT.
New international entrants have kept searching for both
offtake and export space but aside from Vitol's
joint venture with Grindrod for the Maputo terminal in
Mozambique few inroads have been made.
Glencore's purchase of Optimum Coal Holdings has
boosted the trading giant into the No. 4 exporter spot by
gaining an additional 5.5 million tonnes a year of thermal coal
(based on 2011 exports) and a matching chunk of highly
sought-after RBCT export capacity.
RBCT is a state-of-the-art, rapid throughput terminal
handling coal from all the major mining houses and providing
access to qualifying junior miners and it will remain the
country's main coal export hub.
Yet it is nearly impossible to buy or lease export space
from the majors which own RBCT - Anglo American, BHP
Billiton, Xstrata, Exxaro and Glencore
through its purchase of Optimum Coal Holdings.
Some industry veterans, who had previously looked at
Elitheni as an investment or for offtake, were sceptical that
any coal could be profitably shipped from the Eastern Cape
because substantial investment is needed to improve rail links
and to be able to load more efficient, larger vessels.
(Editing by James Jukwey)