BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
Oct 30 Beauty products maker Elizabeth Arden Inc posted a quarterly loss for the third time in a row as sales fell by more than a fifth.
The net loss attributable to shareholders was $25.4 million, or $1.54 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, down from a net profit of $1.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 21.3 percent to $270.4 million hurt in part by lower sales of celebrity fragrances. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022
* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results