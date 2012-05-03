May 3 Elizabeth Arden Inc's overseas sales rose 6.3 percent during its fiscal third quarter, helping it to report a profit. But the cosmetics company's North American sales rose a more modest 1.7 percent and the company's sales came in below Wall Street forecasts.

Arden, which sells Prevage anti-aging creams and celebrity fragrances by stars including Britney Spears, raised the bottom end of fiscal 2012 EPS forecast.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2012 Estimate* Q3 2011

Net sales * $239.3 mln $243.4 mln $231.3 mln

Net income $2.2 mln -- ($3.3 mln)

EPS $0.07 ($0.12)

- Raises the bottom end of fiscal 2012 EPS forecast range by 5 cents to $1.95 to $2.00, but lowered the high end of its sales growth range by half a percentage point to 5 percent to 5.5 percent.

- Expects fourth-quarter net sales to range between $261 million and $267 million, or increase 2.9 percent to 5.2 percent.

BACKGROUND

- Elizabeth Arden's products are marketed to a variety of shoppers, from those buying fragrances at Wal-Mart Stores Inc to others who want to buy pricier Prevage anti-aging creams at department store chains such as Macy's Inc.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)