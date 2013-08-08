* Problems with Wal-Mart continue
* Sees FY EPS $2.15-$2.30 vs analysts' view $2.85
* Shares fall as much as 24.6 pct
(Adds CEO comments, downgrade by analyst, updates stock price)
By Jessica Wohl
Aug 8 Elizabeth Arden Inc on Thursday
turned in much weaker results and forecasts than expected, as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc ordered less than planned and the
beauty products company struggled to make over its namesake
brand.
Chief Executive E. Scott Beattie kicked off a conference
call by apologizing for the poor execution and performance.
Investors pushed the shares down as much as 24.6 percent to
$30.37, the lowest level in nearly two years. The shares were
still down 20 percent at $32.31 in midmorning trading on the
Nasdaq.
"We all understand that we have to regain the confidence of
our shareholders," Beattie said.
Adjusted earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter were less
than one-third of analysts' target and the company's forecasts
for the current quarter and full year also suggested profit will
continue to disappoint Wall Street.
Elizabeth Arden has been working to overhaul its namesake
cosmetics brand for months and is cutting some jobs in areas
such as sales and getting out of unprofitable businesses. Its
results and forecasts showed the plan is taking longer than the
company anticipated.
Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder downgraded the shares to
"market perform," suggesting investors move to the sidelines
pending clarity on the company's long-term plans.
Elizabeth Arden said its largest U.S. mass retailer ordered
less than it had anticipated, especially in June. It also saw
weak sales in Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom.
While Elizabeth Arden did not specifically identify Wal-Mart
and its Walmart U.S. unit as the source of its problems, the
world's largest retailer accounts for about 13 percent of its
total sales and 20 percent of sales in North America.
Elizabeth Arden, like many consumer goods makers, is
affected by sales trends at Wal-Mart. Walmart U.S. same-store
sales unexpectedly fell 1.4 percent in its quarter ended in
April, and the chain has forecast second-quarter same-store
sales to be flat to up 2 percent.
The reduction in orders was a surprise, Beattie said, adding
that he thinks the issue was not unique to Elizabeth Arden or
its categories.
FOREIGN CURRENCY HIT
Elizabeth Arden, which sells a variety of beauty products
and celebrity fragrances, lost $5 million, or 17 cents per
share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with
a profit of $3.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share, excluding items such as costs
related to its brand repositioning, fell to 10 cents from 28
cents. Analysts had expected earnings of 33 cents per share.
Sales rose 0.8 percent to $267.6 million while analysts
looked for sales of $289.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Along with the issues at Wal-Mart, the company also saw
weakness in Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom.
Sales should rise 3 to 5 percent in the fiscal year ending
next June, including a hit of about 1 percentage point from
foreign currency, it said.
The company forecast earnings per share of $2.15 to $2.30,
including a hit of about 19 cents from foreign currency
translation. Analysts had expected earnings of $2.85 per share.
For the current first quarter ending in September, it
forecast sales flat to down 1 percent, with adjusted earnings
per share of 13 to 18 cents. Analysts expected 50 cents per
share this quarter.
The company expects to spend $11 million to $16 million for
the Elizabeth Arden repositioning this year, including about
$7.5 million in the first quarter. It also forecast about $5
million in restructuring and severance charges, with $3.5
million in the first quarter.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)