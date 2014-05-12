May 12 U.S. cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden
Inc reported a 20 percent decline in quarterly revenue,
hurt by weak sales in its North American perfume business.
Sales in North America fell 23 percent to $121.9 million in
the third quarter.
Total revenue fell to $$210.8 million.
The company's net loss widened to $26.4 million, or 89 cents
per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.3 million, or
4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company's loss was 84 cents per share.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)